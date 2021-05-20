Randal E. Lewis 1963 – 2021 BATH – In loving memory of Randal E. Lewis, 58, who passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was born in Bath on April 11, 1963, a son of Ronald Lewis and Dorothy Staples. He attended Bath schools and went to Morse High School. He worked at Stinson’s Seafood for 18 years. He loved fishing, playing darts, and playing cribbage with his beloved gramp, Tom Staples. Always loved and never forgotten. He will be sadly and always loved by his longtime girlfriend, Sue Lewis of 24 years, and her son Jeremy Bowen who was like a stepson to him. He is also survived by two sisters, Amy Marsh of Whiting and Ronda Harvey of Bath; three nephews, Michael Harvey of Bath, Andrew Harvey of Bath and Bryant Marsh of Whiting; one aunt, Cynthia Mitchell of Bath; two great-aunts, Shirley Pouliot of New York and Linda Ganglefinger of Bangor; and one uncle, George Staples of Bath; one stepmother and two half-sisters, all of Colorado. He was predeceased by his father, Ronald Lewis and his mother, Dorothy Staples. There will be no service. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous