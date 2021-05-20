Roger A. Chessey 1948 – 2021 AUBURN – Roger A. Chessey, 72, of West Bath passed away on May 14, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born May 28, 1948 in Lockville, Conn., a son of George and Joan (Neron) Chessey where he grew up and lived until he moved to Maine. He owned a body shop where he specialized in paint. In the 1980s he went to work at Bath Iron Works and was a supervisor in the paint shop. He stayed there until retirement. He loved his extended family and their Thursday night dinners. He loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling, restoring cars and Sunday talks with his dad and Nascar with his sons. He especially loved going to his camp in Jackman. Roger was known for the love of his family and being the person to go to if you needed anything done or fixed. He knew everyone in the neighborhood by name. They knew if they called him he would help them out with a smile. He will be deeply missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Jody Chessey of West Bath; his father, George Chessey of Tolland, Conn.; two daughters, Lisa Hebert and Heather Stearns of Connecticut, two sons Christopher Chessey and his wife Leasa of Minot and Nicholas Chessey and his wife Kara of Tennessee, two stepsons, James Stevens and his wife Missy of Topsham and Shane Marshall of West Bath. He also leaves behind his three sisters, Ellie Wright of Florida, Lynne Wearne of Raymond and Alice Buckley of Tolland, Conn., brother, Greg Chessey of Connecticut; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother; and his son, Roger Chessey. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com A celebration of life will be at the Fortin\Lewiston on Wednesday May 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. with Words of Remembrance being shared at 6 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 04240.

