WALDOBORO — Federal, state and local crews were searching Monday night for a man missing in the waters off Waldoboro.
The U.S. Coast Guard public affairs office in Boston reported that the Coast Guard Station Boothbay Harbor received a call at 9:15 p.m. about a man reported missing. The 34-year-old man had gone out earlier in a skiff and the skiff was later found on the water without anyone aboard, the Coast Guard said.
The Maine Marine Patrol, Waldoboro, and Friendship fire departments, and local fishermen were involved in the search.
A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod was also involved in the search along with Coast Guard vessels.
