Bradley Beal won a gold medal with USA Basketball 11 years ago, leading the Americans in scoring on their way to an undefeated run at the Under-17 world championship.

He’s looking for another gold this summer – on international basketball’s biggest stage.

The Washington Wizards guard has committed to playing for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics, according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not been revealed publicly.

It’ll be the first Olympic appearance for Beal, who was a candidate for the team that won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 and again for the U.S. team that finished seventh at the Basketball World Cup in China two years ago. Beal wound up withdrawing from consideration in 2016 because of injury concerns, and in 2019 for family reasons.

The Athletic first reported that Beal had made the decision to play.

Beal, a three-time All-Star who was announced earlier this week as an All-NBA selection for the first time, averaged a career-best 31.3 points for Washington this season.

MAVERICKS: Dirk Nowitzki is joining Dallas as an adviser in the wake of the abrupt departures of general manager Donnie Nelson and coach Rick Carlisle.

The franchise leader in nearly every category said Friday he considered Nelson and Carlisle mentors and wanted to do what he could to help the Mavericks find their replacements and build for the future.

Nowitzki, who turns 43 on Saturday, retired two years ago after playing one season with young superstar Luka Doncic. The 7-foot German set an NBA record by spending all 21 seasons with the Mavericks, leading them to the 2011 championship.

Nelson, who has strong ties to European basketball, discovered Nowitzki and Doncic when both were teenagers, about two decades part.

Dallas traded down two spots in 1998 to end up with Nowitzki. Mark Cuban bought the team two years later and developed a bond with Nowitzki that helped keep him in Dallas.

