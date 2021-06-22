ROCKPORT

MMW seeks portraiture photography entries

Maine Media Workshops + College is accepting new submissions for the 2021 Arnold Newman Prize for New Directions in Photographic Portraiture from July 1 through Aug. 2.

The prize of $20,000 is awarded annually to a photographer whose work demonstrates a compelling new vision in photographic portraiture. In addition to the winner, the jury selects three finalists each year who are invited to participate in an exhibit at the Griffin Museum of Photography in Massachusetts. The prize is generously funded by the Arnold & Augusta Newman Foundation and administered by Maine Media Workshops + College. The Griffin Museum of Photography hosts the annual exhibition of work by the winner and three finalists each October.

If you are a photographer interested in submitting work, visit mainemedia.edu/ANP for full details. Email Devin Fletcher at [email protected] to inquire about a $55 application fee waiver.

For more information or to schedule an interview with The Arnold and Augusta Newman Provost at Maine Media Workshops + College Elizabeth Greenberg, or one of the jurors, contact Raffi DerSimonian at 756-0916 or [email protected]

SACO

Rotary club announces essay contest winners

The Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club has announced the winners of its 26th annual Rotary Essay Contest. Eighth grade students from five local middle schools, were asked to write a 500-word essay on the topic, “What the Word ‘Family’ Means to Me,” with the faculty at participating schools judging the essays based on the relevance to the topic, quality of composition, creativity and grammatical and spelling accuracy.

The top three winners of the contest, placing from first to third respectively, from each participating school, include:

• St. James School, Biddeford: Samuel Allain, Anya-Ava Allain and Daphne Blake.

• Saco Middle School: Yaqeen Hasan, April Price and Olivia Smart.

• Thornton Academy Middle School, Saco: Tia Mendros, Cora Thomas and MacKenna Durkee.

• Biddeford Middle School: Keyarrah McCurry, Eva Aranovitch and Mark Patterson.

• Loranger Memorial Middle School, Old Orchard Beach: Jesse Rowland, Joana Massanga and Kylie Mininni.

The first-prize essay winners received $100, second-place winners, $75 and third-place winners, $50.

The traditional luncheon honoring winning essayists wasn’t possible, so students instead recorded themselves reading their winning essays, and the club created a video presentation of the event. Watch the winning essays at youtube.com/watch?v=WJbWCTcA5PE.

WINDHAM

Equine therapy fundraiser runs until end of month

Since 1993, Riding To The Top’s riders, staff and volunteers have participated in Ride-A-Thons, raising over $115,000 for RTT’s programs and services for people with disabilities. Due to COVID-19, all of RTT’s live events were canceled in 2020 and in 2021, only a few small live events will be held.

This year, RTT’s Ride-A-Thon has been replaced with a virtual event, Rally for RTT. The event runs for the entire month of June, with each participant setting a goal for an activity of their own choice (riding, biking, wheeling, hiking, walking, swimming, even volunteering!).

Modern Woodmen of America will be matching the first $2,500 received in donations.

To help Riding To The Top reach its goal of raising $7,500, go to ridingtothetop.org/events.

PORTLAND/KENNEBUNK

United Way announces organization merger

United Way of Greater Portland and United Way of York County announced plans to merge the two organizations in order to create United Way of Southern Maine. The merger, effective on July 1, follows extended discussions between the boards of Greater Portland and York County United Ways, which began late last year.

“This decision allows United Way to maximize our stakeholder relationships and increase our operational efficiency, which we expect will result in more funds available for programs and initiatives that improve lives and strengthen communities in Southern Maine,” said Liz Cotter Schlax president & CEO of United Way of Greater Portland. “This has been an incredibly thorough and thoughtful process, and we are excited to be moving forward.”

Southern Maine communities will benefit from a continued local presence and focus with the added capabilities and support that a merged organization brings. As internal operations are integrated, local community priorities will continue to be at the center of the work. For example, funding decisions based on local priorities of education, financial stability, and health. As well, United Way shall maintain two separate investment processes for up to two community investment cycles.

Merger implementation efforts have already begun. Leaders from United Way of Greater Portland and York County will serve on the new United Way of Southern Maine Board and operating committees, ensuring local stakeholders and community involvement from businesses, organizations, and individuals in both markets. Current staff will continue to work from existing local offices in Portland and Kennebunk. Additionally, Schlax, will serve as the president & CEO of United Way of Southern Maine.

