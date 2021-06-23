WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators have tentatively reached an agreement with White House officials on hundreds of billions of new spending on the nation’s infrastructure system, giving a significant boost toward one of President Biden’s biggest domestic policy ambitions.

Multiple senators leaving an evening negotiating session at the Capitol on Wednesday said the group – which included five Democrats, five Republicans and top White House officials – had reached a framework of a deal, and that senators would go to the White House to brief Biden personally on the details on Thursday.

“There’s a framework of agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure package,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, as she exited the meeting. “There’s still details to be worked out.”

Senators declined to disclose details of their agreement but stressed that the group had agreed not just on the spending levels for various infrastructure projects, but also how to pay for it. An earlier framework reached by the senators – which did not have White House approval – included $974 billion of spending over five years, including $579 billion in new projects and initiatives.

“White House senior staff had two productive meetings today with the bipartisan group of Senators who have been negotiating about infrastructure,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “The group made progress toward an outline of a potential agreement, and the President has invited the group to come to the White House tomorrow to discuss this in-person.”

