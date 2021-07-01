GORHAM – Judith B. Boulanger of Gorham died on June 27, 2021. She was born in Westbrook on September 9, 1941 to Rudolph and Louise Lenneville Berube and graduated from Westbrook High School and Westbrook Jr. College.

Mrs. Boulanger was married for 58 years to her loving husband, Jerry. For many years, she worked as a RCC in group homes for mentally disabled adults.

She was predeceased by her parents; infant sister, Pamela; and beloved husband Gerald (Jerry).

Surviving are her much loved children, daughter, Debra Boulanger McEnroe of Massachusetts, son, Scott (Laura) Boulanger of Auburn; brother-in-law, Richard (Norma) Boulanger, sisters-in-law, Patricia (Louis) Audet, Susan Baillargeon, Shirley Boulanger, and Priscilla Boulanger; and special aunt, Carolyn Berube and cousin, John Berube.

Honoring her wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are by the Windham Chapel of the Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Chapel, 434 River Road.

