Bresca & the Honeybee: Outlet Beach, 106 Outlet Road, New Gloucester; 207-926-3388; brescaandthehoneybee.com

Duckfat: 43 Middle St., Portland; 207-774-8080; duckfat.com

East Ender: 47 Middle St., Portland; 207-879-7669; eastenderportland.com

Eventide: 86 Middle St., Portland; 207-774-8538; eventideoysterco.com

Honey Paw: 78 Middle St., Portland; 207-774-8538; thehoneypaw.com

Il Leone: 2 Garden Place, Peaks Island, 207-370-1471; illeone.me

Jackrabbit: 14 Main St., 1st floor, Biddeford; jackrabbitmaine.com

Judy Gibson: 171A Ocean St., South Portland; 207-808-8649; judygibsonrestaurant.com

Lil’s Café: 7 Wallingford Sq., #106, Kittery; 207-703-2800; lilscafe.com

Little Woodfords: 316A Congress St., Portland; 207-536-4990; littlewoodfords.com

Norimoto Bakery: Order online here norimoto-bakery.square.site and pick up at 740 Broadway, back door (suite 200) of Two Fat Cats Bakery, South Portland

Ohno Cafe: 87 Brackett St., Portland; 207-774-0773; ohnocafe.com

Omi’s Coffee Shop: 372 Cottage Rd., South Portland; 207-835-0415; omiscoffeeshop.com

Time & Tide: 35 Main St., Biddeford; 207-571-9627; timeandtidecoffee.com

Tipo: 182 Ocean Ave., Portland; 207-358-7970; tiporestaurant.com

Uncharted Tea: 662 Congress St., Portland; unchartedtea.com

Via Vecchia: 10 Dana St., Portland; 207-407-7070; vvoldport.com

West End Otherside Delicatessen: 235 Vaughan St., Portland; 207-874-7414; othersidedeli.com

Wilson County Barbecue: 82 Hanover St., Portland; 207-956-7788; wilsoncountybarbecue.com

Related Stories
Latest Articles