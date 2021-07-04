Bresca & the Honeybee: Outlet Beach, 106 Outlet Road, New Gloucester; 207-926-3388; brescaandthehoneybee.com
Duckfat: 43 Middle St., Portland; 207-774-8080; duckfat.com
East Ender: 47 Middle St., Portland; 207-879-7669; eastenderportland.com
Eventide: 86 Middle St., Portland; 207-774-8538; eventideoysterco.com
Honey Paw: 78 Middle St., Portland; 207-774-8538; thehoneypaw.com
Il Leone: 2 Garden Place, Peaks Island, 207-370-1471; illeone.me
Jackrabbit: 14 Main St., 1st floor, Biddeford; jackrabbitmaine.com
Judy Gibson: 171A Ocean St., South Portland; 207-808-8649; judygibsonrestaurant.com
Lil’s Café: 7 Wallingford Sq., #106, Kittery; 207-703-2800; lilscafe.com
Little Woodfords: 316A Congress St., Portland; 207-536-4990; littlewoodfords.com
Norimoto Bakery: Order online here norimoto-bakery.square.site and pick up at 740 Broadway, back door (suite 200) of Two Fat Cats Bakery, South Portland
Ohno Cafe: 87 Brackett St., Portland; 207-774-0773; ohnocafe.com
Omi’s Coffee Shop: 372 Cottage Rd., South Portland; 207-835-0415; omiscoffeeshop.com
Time & Tide: 35 Main St., Biddeford; 207-571-9627; timeandtidecoffee.com
Tipo: 182 Ocean Ave., Portland; 207-358-7970; tiporestaurant.com
Uncharted Tea: 662 Congress St., Portland; unchartedtea.com
Via Vecchia: 10 Dana St., Portland; 207-407-7070; vvoldport.com
West End Otherside Delicatessen: 235 Vaughan St., Portland; 207-874-7414; othersidedeli.com
Wilson County Barbecue: 82 Hanover St., Portland; 207-956-7788; wilsoncountybarbecue.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Outdoors
Birding: Watching bird traffic can lead to nesting sites
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sen. Collins aligns herself with America’s past against its future
-
Food
A salad with chicken, berries and poppy seed dressing is a bright, light summer meal
-
Sports
Boys’ tennis: 2021 Varsity Maine All-State team
-
Outdoors
Hiking in Maine: Here’s your tour guide for so many hikes and climbs in and around Augusta