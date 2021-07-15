LEWISTON — A Lisbon man pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing a gun as a felon and to a rash of motor vehicle burglaries and thefts in Lisbon and Lewiston.

Jeremiah Munsey, 27, of 32 Littlefield Road, Lisbon, was sentenced in 8th District Court to four years in prison on a felony charge of illegal possession of a gun, but he will only serve nine months of that sentence after having reached agreement with prosecutors, according to court documents.

After serving his sentence, Munsey will be on probation for two years.

A judge also sentenced Munsey on seven counts of motor vehicle burglary, three counts of theft and one count of criminal mischief for which he was given 30 days apiece. One of the Lisbon motor vehicle burglaries was charged as a felony for which Munsey was sentenced to 90 days in jail. He will serve those sentences at the same time as the gun sentence, according to court papers.

Most of the charges date back to Dec. 14, 2020, when Munsey broke into multiple vehicles in Lisbon and Jan. 4, when he stole items in Lewiston, including a gun.

Because he had a prior felony conviction, he was prohibited from having a firearm.

Lewiston police responded to reports of three juveniles entering dozens of vehicles in the area of Highland Avenue and Webster Street early in January.

The juveniles were caught and detained.

Less than a week later, Munsey and two other adults were arrested after police received more reports of cars being burglarized in the area of Ashmount and Grovemount streets and Scribner Boulevard.

Munsey has an extensive criminal history in the area, including convictions for burglaries and thefts dating back to 2012.

He was ordered to pay a total of $1,075.05 to six victims.

During his probation, Munsey will be barred from having alcohol or illegal drugs for which he can be searched at random.

