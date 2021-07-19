Ralph LeRoy “Lee” Melvin Jr., 73, a resident of Shapleigh, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his residence.

Lee was born in Sanford on March 28, 1948, a son of Ralph L. Melvin Sr. and Mildred (Goodwin) Melvin. He graduated from Sanford High School in 1966. In 1967, he married Brenda Jean Roux and they were happily married for 54 years.

Lee has been in general contracting work in building construction since 1966. He started as an electrician and became a master electrician, licensed in Maine and New Hampshire. Later, in a 15-year stint with the government, he began as an electrical technician and then moved on to construction inspector and project manager. For 10 years he taught the Electrical New England Code for the Corps of Engineers.

Lee purchased the Arundel Market in 1993. A convenience store that now houses the market and deli. Lee worked alongside his wife, son and two daughters for 22 years.

In recent years, the lure of building construction began to override these interests. He started to relinquish management of the market to family. He formed the partnership that became Arundel Homes, a modular and framed homes company where he was the project manager with one daughter and his son.

In his spare time, Lee enjoyed reading, golfing , boating, vacationing and being a very social person, spending time with his beloved family and friends. Many of his cherished memories were spent at his camp on Mousam Lake as well as spending the last 30 winters in Ormond Beach and Palm Coast, Florida.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, David Williams, and great-granddaughter, Natalie Rose Crocker.

Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Jean (Roux) Melvin of Shapleigh; a son, Robert Leroy “Robby” Melvin and his wife Jessica of Alfred; two daughters, Tammy Ferne Wilkins and her husband Kevin, Tracy Leigh Melvin and Fiance Nathan Stone, all of Alfred. Sisters, Judy Cleveland and Joyce Lemelin of Florida. Grandchildren: Joshua, Melissa, Brittany, Alissa, Alexis, Eliza, Brayden, Evan and Cody. Great-grandchildren; Gavyn, Caleb, Aiden, Levi, Maddilynn and Briella, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, Berwick, 62 Cemetery Road, Berwick, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred.

Should friends desire, donations in Lee’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association, 51 Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Lee’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 62 Cemetery Road, Berwick, ME 03901.

