Two drivers escaped with minor injuries last weekend when their vehicles collided at the intersection of Lewiston and Mayall roads in Gray.

A 17-year-old Yarmouth boy driving a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta ran a stop sign at the intersection and broadsided a 2006 Ford pickup driven by Steven Dee, 62, of Yarmouth at 6:09 p.m. July 17, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The two drivers were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the teenager, driving on an interim license, was using an electronic device or mobile telephone at the time of the crash, the punishment for which is a $385 fine and suspension of license.

