RAYMOND – Nancy A. Gardner, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 16, 2021. She will be sadly missed by all. Nancy was born on Nov. 29, 1935 in Swampscott, Mass. She was the daughter of the late Herbert C. Amero and Dorothy M. Creighton and stepdaughter of the late Russell Creighton. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Alton Lee Gardner on Nov. 10, 2007.

She married Lee, the love of her life and best friend on June 6, 1954 in Peabody, Mass. As they grew their family, Nancy supported Lee in running Lee’s Painting Company in Rowley, Mass. They loved to spend time vacationing in Maine with friends and family and in 1970 they purchased Kokatosi Campground and Kokatosi farm in Raymond. Nancy and Lee moved their family of six children to Raymond where they operated the campground until it was sold in 1986. In 1984, Nancy and Lee opened Lee’s Family Trailer Sales in Windham, which became a thriving business that the family owned and operated until 2017 when it was sold.

Nancy loved to spend time at the family camps in Rockwood with family and friends. You might pass her on a snowmobile, on a four-wheeler or in their boat. Anyone who knew Nancy also knew that she loved to go gambling and that she was an avid shopper. During her final weeks, she reignited her love for the Red Sox and passionately watched them play.

Nancy is survived by her children Bonnie Drumm and her husband, Kevin of Binghamton, N.Y., Britt Gardner and his wife, Barbara of Raymond, Cindy “Sam” Riley-Carbone and her husband, Alex of Raymond, Randy Gardner and his wife Julie of Raymond, Sheri Huff and her husband, Richard of Oxford, and Scott Gardner of Raymond.

Nancy adored her 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren who frequently visited her at the log cabin where she lived in Raymond until her passing.

On Saturday, July 24, visiting hours will be held for Nancy at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Immediately following the visiting hours, there will be a private family graveside service. Thereafter, a Celebration of Nancy’s Life will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at Nancy’s home, the “Log Cabin”, 14 Rocky Point Road in Raymond.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals,

279 River Rd.,

Windham, ME 04062

(WWW.MSSPA.org).

