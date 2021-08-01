LYMAN – George G. Cooper, 86, of Swan Pond, passed away Thursday July 29, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Jan. 30, 1935, the son of George and Kathleen Stevenson Cooper.

George moved to Old Orchard Beach at a young age and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School. He then attended and graduated from the University of Maine in Orono with a degree in Engineering and Physics.

George then served in the U.S. Army from 1957 until 1961. After his service to his country, he was employed by General Electric in Utica, N.Y.

In 1964 he and his family returned to Old Orchard Beach where he owned and operated George G. Cooper Plumbing and Heating until 2002. George and his wife, Emiko then moved to their home on Swan Pond in Lyman.

He is predeceased by a brother Wallace.

Survivors include his wife, Emiko of 59 years of marriage of Lyman; two sons, George Cooper and wife Christina of Buxton and Douglas Cooper and companion Sonya of Saco, a daughter, Kim Sperlich and husband Scott of Old Orchard Beach; 11 grandchildren, George, Amanda, Zach, Madison, MacKenzie, Kyrstin, Mason, Gavin, Jamie, Taylor and Nathan; three great-grandchildren, Coraline, Evan Jr. and Teddy.

A 2 p.m. chapel service will be held Friday August 6 at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale. Services will conclude with military honors.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his arrangements.

