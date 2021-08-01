Right in the heart of Falmouth Foreside, this elegant home with timeless appeal exudes the charm and character of its seaside surroundings.

Set across from Underwood Park and a stone’s throw to Casco Bay, this architecturally distinct home has been lovingly maintained and enhanced over the years. The front parlor features a stained-glass window and a formal entryway from Foreside Road. A wraparound porch welcomes you into the bright and airy kitchen, which flows gracefully to a cozy den with a recently added wood burning fireplace. Continuing into the formal dining room, the table could be set for an elegant dinner party after a day on the boat.

Upstairs, five bedrooms and three full bathrooms offer generous spaces. The third floor provides an open bonus room, perfect for an office or media room. Plumbing is in place, potentially supporting another full bath. The recently constructed three-bay carriage house promises room for expansion on the second floor as an accessory dwelling unit or home office.

In a location that can’t be beat, 257 Foreside offers a lifestyle without comparison.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: