Boasting exceptional location and lot size this property presents an opportunity to personalize and update a smartly designed home in a unique neighborhood.

Turn off Foreside Road toward Casco Bay, and a canopy of foliage will envelop you as you make your way toward this wooded, three-acre property in the Waites Landing enclave.

This light-filled home was built in 1980 with aesthetic hallmarks of the period that work now and into the future. Enter the airy foyer, passing a winding staircase with open treading on your way to the vaulted ceiling living room with a stone fireplace. The kitchen is centrally located with an adjoining dining room and a pass through to open the space.

A sunken great room with a second wood burning fireplace overlooks the private back yard. Overlooking both of those is an open hallway with a railing on the mezzanine level. Two bedroom/office options are here, each with skylights and additional interior transoms.

The spacious, second floor suite has an adjoining reading room or study. On the lower level, a sunken greenhouse brings in natural light to the rec room, which is warmed by a Jøtul stove. With a galley kitchen and separate entrance, this is a great space for multiple generations or guests.

See more photos here.

53 Waites Landing Rd. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous