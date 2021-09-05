-
Five-bed, three-and-a-half bath contemporary clapboard with attached, two-car garage set amongst old growth woods on the Falmouth Foreside
-
Many hallmarks of its period: windows at every angle, cathedral ceilings, open mezzanine level and open, built-in shelving
-
Finished lower level with a sunken greenhouse and wood stove, a galley kitchen and separate entrance
-
This exclusive community is a short drive to amenities, downtown Portland, Freeport shops and multiple golf clubs and marinas
Boasting exceptional location and lot size this property presents an opportunity to personalize and update a smartly designed home in a unique neighborhood.
Turn off Foreside Road toward Casco Bay, and a canopy of foliage will envelop you as you make your way toward this wooded, three-acre property in the Waites Landing enclave.
This light-filled home was built in 1980 with aesthetic hallmarks of the period that work now and into the future. Enter the airy foyer, passing a winding staircase with open treading on your way to the vaulted ceiling living room with a stone fireplace. The kitchen is centrally located with an adjoining dining room and a pass through to open the space.
A sunken great room with a second wood burning fireplace overlooks the private back yard. Overlooking both of those is an open hallway with a railing on the mezzanine level. Two bedroom/office options are here, each with skylights and additional interior transoms.
The spacious, second floor suite has an adjoining reading room or study. On the lower level, a sunken greenhouse brings in natural light to the rec room, which is warmed by a Jøtul stove. With a galley kitchen and separate entrance, this is a great space for multiple generations or guests.
See more photos here.
53 Waites Landing Rd. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Hosta pushing out its neighbors? Iris ailing?
-
Arts & Entertainment
Writers for ‘Rugrats’ reboot have roots in Windham
-
Maine Gardener
Grow: Winter squash
-
Arts & Entertainment
Best-Sellers: ‘The Madness of Crowds,’ ‘Hero of Two Worlds’
-
Arts & Entertainment
Art review: Juxtaposing the works of Joseph A. Fiore and friends