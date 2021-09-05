Our first polls of the fall sports season. These polls were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.

Football

File photos

1) Scarborough
2) Portland
3) Cheverus
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) South Portland
6) Deering

Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Scarborough
4) Portland
5) South Portland
6) Greely

Girls’ soccer
1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Scarborough
3) Yarmouth
4) Cheverus
5) Falmouth
6) Greely

Field hockey

1) Cheverus
2) Scarborough
3) Falmouth
4) Yarmouth
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Greely

Volleyball
1) Scarborough
2) Yarmouth
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Falmouth
5) South Portland
6) Greely

 

