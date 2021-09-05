Our first polls of the fall sports season. These polls were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.
Football
1) Scarborough
2) Portland
3) Cheverus
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) South Portland
6) Deering
Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Scarborough
4) Portland
5) South Portland
6) Greely
Girls’ soccer
1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Scarborough
3) Yarmouth
4) Cheverus
5) Falmouth
6) Greely
Field hockey
1) Cheverus
2) Scarborough
3) Falmouth
4) Yarmouth
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Greely
Volleyball
1) Scarborough
2) Yarmouth
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Falmouth
5) South Portland
6) Greely
