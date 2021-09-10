SCARBOROUGH — From spotlighting dogs with special stories and challenges in need of adoption to providing much needed financial support, Town & Country FCU’s partnership with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland to celebrate DOGUST resulted in plenty of happy tails. Throughout the month of August, the credit union provided significant social media awareness to help ARLGP find homes for dogs with significant needs. Each Friday during the month, the credit union and ARLGP highlighted a different dog up for adoption with a video. In addition, the credit union made a weekly contribution to support the ongoing services that ARLGP provides to dogs and other pets.

According to the ARLGP’s Marketing Coordinator Kyra Hunsicker, “DOGUST was a great way to feature adoption during the challenges of Covid. With the support of Town and Country Federal Credit union, we celebrated 45 dog adoptions in the month of August and also received a generous financial contribution from the credit union. We are so thankful for Town & Country’s continued support and advocacy of our work.”

DOGUST also came on the heels of the credit union celebrating the second anniversary of being the first financial institution in Maine to offer a special pet loan to cover expected and unexpected expenses associated with having a pet(s) including adoption for specialty breeds. “Since introducing our Pet Loan in July 2019, we have provided nearly 250 pet loans at various amounts ranging from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars. Pet ownership is very strong in Maine and has grown even stronger with the pandemic. Unfortunately, pet ownership comes with unexpected expenses that our pet loan has been utilized for, and our members appreciate having it available. We recognize that pets are part of the family and our pet loans help ease the financial burden, just like other loans do,” stated David Libby, President and CEO of the credit union.

SVP of Communications, Marketing and Community Outreach at TCFCU Jon Paradise said, the credit union’s support of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland aligns with “our local commitment and our reputation as a pet-friendly organization. We recognize that pets are family and pets contribute energy and enthusiasm to our community. The pandemic has proven to be challenging for many organizations, especially as demand and resources have increased. The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is an important part of our community and provide a popular service so our contribution comes at a critical time. In addition to financial support, we also provided significant awareness to the needs of ARLGP which will, hopefully, result in an increase in community support.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: