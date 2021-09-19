WELLS – Michel A. Demers, 83, of Sanford, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2021. He was the husband of the late Jeannette (Moreau) Demers, who passed in October of 2018.

He was born in Sanford, a son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Provencher) Demers.

“Big Mike” served in the U.S. Navy and was employed by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He enjoyed an early retirement, which enabled him to enjoy shooting, mining gems, making jewelry, machining and an abundance of other hobbies.

He is survived by his four daughters Theresa (Wayne) Jollotta, Diane LaRose, Ann-Marie (David) Kimball and Michele (Randy) Watson; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Patrick (Adele) Demers; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a huge thank you to his extended family at Avita of Wells for the great care he received.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Friday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Veteran’s Cemetery, 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale, to be followed by refreshments at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 16 Grammer Rd., Sanford.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Big Mike’s guestbook and leave memories and condolence for the family.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory can be made to:

Avita of Wells

86 Sanford Rd.

Wells, ME 04090

