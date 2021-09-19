PORTLAND – Sidney Leonard, 62, of Portland, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

She was born in Elizabeth, N.J. to David Hill and Jane Baker and raised in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where Sidney became an accomplished cellist.

She graduated high school in Framingham, Mass. She attended the Burdett school and started her career in accounting at various banks and law firms. She received her B.A. from Northeastern University by attending night school.

Sidney married Brian Leonard in 1982 and they lived in Sharon and Wrentham Mass. She enjoyed spending time at their camp in South Thomaston and Fourth of Julys with the Seadogs in Portland. She was an avid reader who enjoyed the Portland and South Thomaston Libraries. Sidney was known for her kindness, good humor and generosity. In 2018 Sidney fulfilled a dream by moving to Portland. She was able to enjoy her time in the pool at the YMCA, horseback riding, biking and sailing.

Sidney is survived by her husband, Brian; mother, Jane Baker; brother, David Hill, and stepsiblings Bill Baker, Pamela Baker, Pris Walker, Mike Ulmer, Sherry Roser, Rick Ulmer, Jim Ulmer and Bill Ulmer.

A spring memorial is planned so her friends and family can stay safe.

Sidney’s family wishes to thank Dr. Beall, the fifth floor nurses at Northern Light Mercy Hospital and everyone that participated in her care from the Northern Light Mercy oncology center.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Cancer society.

