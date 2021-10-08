PORTLAND – Rev. Hilary J. Cameron, a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, died Oct. 5, 2021 at Birchwood’s at Canco Assisted Living.

Born in Houlton on Oct. 6, 1933, Rev. Cameron was the son of the late Henry and Mary (Kirlin) Cameron. Growing up, Rev. Cameron attended St. Mary’s Grammar School and graduated from Houlton High School in 1951. He continued his education at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, attaining his Bachelor’s Degree in 1955. Following his education, then, Mr. Cameron taught high school in Presque Isle, Bath and also in New York. He then decided to enter St. Paul’s Seminary in Ottawa in 1964.

Rev. Hilary J. Cameron was ordained on May 16, 1964 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception by the Most Rev. Daniel J. Feeney. Throughout his priesthood, he served in several parishes within the diocese. His first assignment in 1964 was at St. Dominic’s and later that year, he was assigned to St. Bernard’s in Rockland. In 1968, Fr. Cameron was assigned to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and the following year was assigned to St. Pius X in Portland until 1974 when he was assigned to St. Joseph’s Parish in Gardiner and St. Denis Parish in No. Whitefield. From 1974 to 1976, he served the communities of St. Mary’s Parish in Bangor and St. Francis of Assisi in Belfast. His first assignment as pastor was in June of 1977 at St. Benedict’s Parish in Benedicta. In 1979 he was assigned as the Pastor of St. Denis in Fort Fairfield where he remained until 1986 when he was assigned as the pastor of St. Martha Parish in Kennebunkport. In 1995 he was appointed as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Berwick. On June 28, 2001 he became pastor of St. Michael Parish in South Berwick in addition to his duties at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Berwick. He retired from active ministry on July 1, 2004 and Fr. Cameron continued to help in parishes while able.

Fr. Cameron was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Hank Cameron, Bernard Cameron, Thomas Cameron, Benedict Cameron, Frankie Cameron, Theresa Wood, and John Cameron. He is survived by several nieces and nephews; as well as his brother-in-law, Wendell Wood and sister-in-law, Sandra Cameron.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Reception of the Body and Liturgy of the Hours at 3PM on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Fr. Cameron will lie in state at the church until 6 p.m. A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with The Most Rev. Robert P. Deeley, J.C.D., as Principal Celebrant. Rev. Msgr. Paul Stefanko will be the homilist. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Fr. Cameron’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions

may be made to:

the Sisters of Mercy

966 Riverside St.

Portland, ME 04103

﻿

﻿

Guest Book