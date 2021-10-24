WESTBROOK – Richard Henning Gustafson, 75, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2021 at home with his wife, Beth, by his side.

Richard was born on April 23, 1945, the son of Henning S. and Effie E. (Campbell) Gustafson. Richard attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1963.

Richard had a long and varied career. He was employed by F.O. Bailey Company working in the finishing room with his father, Henning. Richard was an employee and then part owner of Maine Security Systems, Inc. A division of the company included Guardian Youth Escort Service. The whole company provided security officers, mobile patrol service and private investigation services throughout the Southern Maine area. The team also was an escort service of troubled youth to specialized schools and programs around the country.

He became a member of the United States Coast Guard Reserve’s Port Security Unit serving in Boston, Yorktown, Va., Rockland and South Portland. Richard was honorably discharged in 1971.

Richard was active at North Deering Congregational Church. He enjoyed being on several committees to include the board of trustees, deaconate, board moderator, choir director and assisted in the production of the church’s TV ministry. There was a lot of love, laughter, music and fun with the members around the church, including the kitchen, by cooking dinners that the church provided for local groups as well as church functions.

He was a Master Mason with the Corner Stone Lodge as well as the Triangle Lodge both in Portland as well as the Masonic Shrine.

Richard is survived by his wife of 32 years Beth (Bickford) Gustafson of Westbrook; his daughter, Luana Keating and husband, Luke of Cataula, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Nick Grantz and Lauren Breton and her husband Kalvin; as well as three great-grandchildren.

He gave us many memories of laughter, hope, and faith.

If you wish, please consider a donation in Richard’s memory to Tunnel2Towers or the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

