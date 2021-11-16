Tuesday was a day of celebration for four Cape Elizabeth athletes who have made a habit of celebrating during their high school careers.

In a ceremony held just outside the front entrance of the high school, seniors Ali Bragg, Maggie Cochran, Tiernan Lathrop and Emily Supple all made it official.

That they’ll be competing next year in college.

A dragon in waiting

Bragg will swim the 100 and 200 breaststroke next year at Drexel University in Philadelphia, where she plans to study nutrition with a minor in entrepreneurship.

“I’ve dreamed of swimming in college since I starting racing at eight-years-old, so being able to make a commitment to a school I absolutely adore is amazing,” said Bragg. “I looked at a lot of schools. It took awhile to narrow it down. When I visited campus for my official visit in October and met the team, they felt like a family. I’m really excited to get on campus. (Philadelphia) will be a big difference from Cape Elizabeth.”

As a freshman in high school, Bragg finished second at the Class B state meet in the 100 breaststroke and was also runner-up in the 500 freestyle, helping the Capers win the championship. As a sophomore, she came in second in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley and was part of two state champion relay teams. Bragg didn’t compete as a junior, but is looking forward to finishing her high school career with a flourish this winter.

“I’m so beyond excited for this season,” Bragg said. “We have such a good group. I think we’ll have a really strong team.”

Boston-bound

Cochran, who enjoyed one of the great high school careers in recent memory, will attend and play soccer next year at Northeastern University in Boston. She’s undecided on a major.

“I always wanted to play soccer at a high level since I was little,” said Cochran. “When I got to high school, I knew I wanted to try for (Division 1). The process was difficult with COVID. I had a top four for awhile, then Northeastern really took the cake after I met with the coaches. I toured the campus and it’s amazing. I’m really excited to be in Boston.”

Cochran burst on to the scene as a freshman star for an eventual state championship-winning team. Then, as a sophomore, she scored 32 goals, including three in the Class B state final against Hermon as the Capers repeated. COVID limited Cochran and her team to just seven games her junior season, but she still scored 12 goals and this fall, Cochran, despite battling nagging injuries, led Cape Elizabeth to another championship. She won 59 of 61 games during her high school career.

“The past four years have been really amazing and to get to this point is quite rewarding and it seems real today,” Cochran said.

A pair of Bulldogs

Lathrop plans to attend and play lacrosse next year at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. He’s entering college undecided on a major.

“Today’s awesome,” said Lathrop. “It’s stress-relieving, but also motivating, because now, it’s time to get ready for college. My process was pretty crazy. I didn’t start talking to schools until this summer. This summer, I traveled a lot. It was stressful, but it was worth it. Bryant is a beautiful business school. There’s great energy there. The teammates I met are awesome. They’re just my people. Also, my older brother (Killian) goes there and getting to play Division I lacrosse with my older brother is great.”

Lathrop is a three-sport standout, as one of the state’s top downhill skiers and a force on the soccer pitch, but he’s really made his mark in lacrosse, where he’s simply unstoppable. After making a mark as a freshman, Lathrop missed his sophomore campaign entirely due to COVID. Lathrop and the Capers more than made up for lost time last spring, rolling to an undefeated Class A state title. Lathrop scored 53 goals and added 17 assists and was named an All-American. Before taking his talents to the next level, Lathrop plans to enjoy this winter and spring.

“I still have a ski season and a lacrosse season and I want to finish off high school sports with a bang,” Lathrop said.

Supple will also attend Bryant University next year, where she’ll play soccer. She’s undecided on a major.

“It’s nice to have so many people come out here today,” Supple said. “A lot of friends and some soccer girls. I’m so excited for the next four years. I’ve dreamed about this for awhile. When I was a freshman, I saw some seniors signing and I thought it would be so cool to do that some day. I was looking at a lot of schools and went to some camps, but toward the end of the summer, I started talking to Bryant. I went on a visit and loved the campus and the coach and the girls. They were so friendly and welcoming. After going there, I knew this was where I wanted to spend the next four years.”

Supple played four years of soccer for the Capers and she saved her best for last, staking her claim as the state’s premier goal scorer this fall in leading her team to another championship. Supple scored three goals in a regional final victory over Yarmouth, then added two more in a state game win over Hermon to cap an epic postseason run. Supple is ready to shine in college, but won’t forget her time in Cape Elizabeth.

“I’m excited, but it’s bittersweet, because I’m sad to leave here,” Supple said.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: