Peace and Joy

Exhibits/Galleries

David Little, mixed media art, through Dec. 31, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth.

“Home Fires: Freedom and Captivity,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free, through Jan. 23, library.une.edu.

Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland: “Sagadahoc County through the Eastern Eye: Selections from the Penobscot Marine Museum,” “Begin Again: reckoning with intolerance in Maine,” “Passing the time: artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” through Dec. 31, mainehistory.org.

Peace and Joy, holiday show at Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport Meetinghouse Arts gallery, 40 Main St., through Dec. 30, freeportartsandculture.org.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Through the Lens: Midcoast Maine,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. opening reception, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, through Jan. 8.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

Film

“Paper & Glue,” Dec. 8-11, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/event/paper-glue.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries, “Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” both through Jan. 30.; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Portland Museum of Art: “Clifford Ross: Sightlines,” major survey of one of the world’s preeminent multimedia artists, masks required for all, through Jan. 9. portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Open through Jan. 9 for the holidays. Closed Mondays, Christmas and New Year’s Day. victoriamansion.org/christmas-at-victoria-mansion-2.

Saturday 12/11

Tate House Celebrates a Colonial Christmas, 1-4 p.m., 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Free to $10.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

“12th Night: A Holiday Celebration of Shakespeare and Song,” Dec. 8-18, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 2 p.m. Saturdays, Stevens Square Community Center, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland. A romp through a Winter Wonderland filled with hijinks and holiday music. Free, fenixtheatre.com.

A Christmas Survival Guide, through Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, musical revue takes a wry look at a stressful season. $19-$23, lyricmusictheater.org.

Friday 12/10

Music at the Museum with George Lopez, noon, Bowdoin College Museum of Art associated with works on view, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu.

An Evening of Celtic Harp and Cello, 7 p.m. The Music Loft at Linden Lea, 655 Elmwood Road, Pownal, presents Rachel Clemente and McKinley James, $20, facebook.com.

Heather Pierson Plays Vince Guaraldi’s “Charlie Brown Christmas,” 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, starting at $18.

St. Mary Schola | Handel’s Messiah, 7:30 p.m., Cathedral of Saint Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $25, stmaryschola.org.

Saturday 12/11

A Beatles Holiday Celebration, features Star Club, The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath.

Half Moon Jug Band, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, starting at $18.

State Theatre Presents Sarah Jarosz, 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $45-$55, 21-plus, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Ripe, 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $22.

Sunday 12/12

Don Campbell Christmas, 2 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, Portland, 2 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, Portland, brownpapertickets.com/event/5291550

Thursday 12/16

VentiCordi | Noonday Concert Series, 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org. Mariah Carey Christmas Tribute, 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Pressing Strings, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. Shakey Graves Was Here, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30. Friday 12/17 dancer EP Release Show, 7 p.m. with special guests Bitter Bones, Savor, and Jacob McCurdy, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St, Portland. Coig, 7:30 p.m., The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $28/$32. The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20. Saturday 12/18 Casco Bay Tummlers, 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Klezmer music, Free to $20, freeportartsandculture.org. Sing We Noel, 7 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. Classical Uprising annual holiday concert, $5-$20, eventbrite.com. Christmas With Renaissance Voices, 7:30 p.m., St Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland. 23-voice a cappella chorus with music from the ninth to 21st centuries, $15-$20, renaissancevoices.net. Lez Zeppelin, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland. $22-$70, statetheatreportland.com. Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday, seconnd Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Under the Covers, 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Dying to Know,” through Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, about friendship between a hospice volunteer and a young patient. Pay-what-you-decide after the show, madhorse.com.

“HUMBUG! A Spirited Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22 at The Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Set in the 1940s, a touring company of misfit performers get snowbound in a small town. $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

A Nice & Naughty Evening of Entertainment, 8 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11, Winter Street Center, 880 Washington St., Bath. $17/$20, studiotheatreofbath.com.

“‘Twas the Night Before … Burlesque!”, Vivid Motion Dance adults-only show, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 10-18, St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20, vividmotion.org.

Friday 12/10

“Sunset Boulevard,” 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. One-man miniature stage project, $15-$22, tickettailor.com/events/mayostreetarts/596861.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: