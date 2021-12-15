Bonny Eagle lineman Thomas Horton, Windham quarterback Will Ledbetter and Cape Elizabeth quarterback Caden McDuffie have been named finalists for the 2021 Fitzpatrick Trophy, given annually to the top senior in Maine high school football.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Jack Dawson, a longtime member of the Fitzpatrick Trophy Committee.

The three were selected in from 12 semifinalists in a vote of Maine media and high school football coaches. Coaches from across the state are allowed to nominate one player from their team to the selection committee, which also considers academics and citizenship, and pares down the nominees to a list of 12 semifinalists.

The winner will be announced at a banquet Jan. 16 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. The trophy, first awarded in 1971, was not handed out in 2020 after Maine’s tackle football season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Horton, an offensive guard and nose guard, is considered by his coaches to be the best two-way lineman in Bonny Eagle history. As a nose guard, Horton averaged 7.2 tackles per game with 13 tackles for a loss. He is a member of the National Honor Society and student council, and volunteers with a variety of groups, including Special Olympics. Horton carries 3.9 grade point average, and

Ledbetter completed 74 percent of his passes (114 of 154) for more than 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions in leading Windham to the Class B North title. Ledbetter is a member of the National Honor Society and Social Justice League.

McDuffie led the Capers to their first Class C state championship, throwing five touchdown passes and running for two more in the 53-8 state final win over Winslow. On the season, McDuffie threw for 1,406 yards, with 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 1,011 yards and 19 touchdowns. He played linebacker on defense for the Capers.

