The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating 67-year-old Mark Conley of Naples, who was last seen in the Lewiston area on Christmas Eve.
Conley’s family “is very concerned for his well being after not showing up for a Christmas gathering,” said Lt. Paul Thorpe in a news release Wednesday.
Conley is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, balding, and has blue eyes and a gray goatee. He lives in Naples and drives a silver 2016 Jeep Patriot SUV.
Anyone who has seen Conley is urged to contact police.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Celtics
Bledsoe has big 4th quarter as Clippers hold off Celtics, 91-82
-
Local & State
Police seek help locating missing Naples man
-
Forecaster Sports
York rallies to hand Greely boys first loss
-
Schools and Education
Maine college students and staff face COVID restrictions for spring semester
-
Nation & World
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show