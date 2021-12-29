The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating 67-year-old Mark Conley of Naples, who was last seen in the Lewiston area on Christmas Eve.

Conley’s family “is very concerned for his well being after not showing up for a Christmas gathering,” said Lt. Paul Thorpe in a news release Wednesday.

Conley is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, balding, and has blue eyes and a gray goatee. He lives in Naples and drives a silver 2016 Jeep Patriot SUV.

Anyone who has seen Conley is urged to contact police.

