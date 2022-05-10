The Cumberland-North Yarmouth, Falmouth and Yarmouth school districts will discontinue pooled testing for COVID-19 Friday, May 13.

The state has ended the program in response to the changing nature of the coronavirus, with most people now showing symptoms within one to two days of contracting the virus. This makes pooled testing less effective, since schools don’t get test results for two to four days, according to the Governor’s Office.

The three school districts are giving out rapid, at-home tests for any students and staff members who want them.

