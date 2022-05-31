MID COAST HOSPITAL
Maddox Lee Lambert, born May 18 to Courtney Jean Lambert (Leighton) and Thomas Jay Lambert of Bath. Grandparents are Marcia and Edward Bradford of Bath and Dawna and Isaac Kopeky of Sebago. Siblings are Bentley Lambert and Raelynn Leighton.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Ron Chase: Navigating the iconic Machias River – Part II: Little Falls to Machias
-
The Forecaster
Free digital literacy classes offered at Falmouth library
-
The Forecaster
Event at Tidewater Farm in Falmouth promotes wellness through gardening
-
Times Record
The Recycle Bin: The bottled water conundrum
-
Editorials
Our View: President Biden and Gov. Mills don’t control gas prices