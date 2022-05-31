MID COAST HOSPITAL

Maddox Lee Lambert, born May 18 to Courtney Jean Lambert (Leighton) and Thomas Jay Lambert of Bath. Grandparents are Marcia and Edward Bradford of Bath and Dawna and Isaac Kopeky of Sebago. Siblings are Bentley Lambert and Raelynn Leighton.

