SACO

Garden Club hosts annual plant sale

The Saco Bay Garden Club’s annual plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Dyer Library/Saco Museum’s parking lot at 371 Main St.

Offered will be a wide variety of perennials, annuals, succulents, gardening books and more.

Author to speak about most recent book

Guest author Jennifer Dupree discuss her novel, “The Miraculous Flight of Owen Leach,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Deering Room at Dyer Library, 371 Main St.

Dupree will be joined by her author friend Kristine Delano of Saco. Together they will discuss the ins-and-outs of writing and publishing.

SCARBOROUGH

Grab a book and a plant at sale

A plant and book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road at Eight Corners.

The event will includes sales of a wide variety of perennials and herbs, wildflowers, flowers for bees and hummingbirds, rhubarb, lilacs, daylilies and gardening items. Books will be sold inside.

BIDDEFORD

Free estate planning seminar

The Good Shepherd Parish Councils of the Knights of Columbus will sponsor a free estate planning seminar from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the downstairs hall at St. Joseph Church, at 178 Elm St.

Attorney Robert Boudreau will instruct.

For more details or to register, call Dave McDonald at 468-7324 or email the Boudreau Law Office at [email protected] with the names of attendees and phone numbers to receive confirmation of reservations. Reservations are required as space is limited.

CUMBERLAND

Church to hold recycling event

The Tuttle Road Community Church will hold a recycling event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 52 Tuttle Road to be donated to Furniture Friends for people in need; and used sneakers that will be taken apart and recycled to keep them out of landfills.

For more details, email [email protected]

ROCKPORT

Club hosts donation, shredding fundraiser

West Bay Rotary will offer a “Donate It… Buy It… Shred It!” fundraiser event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in partnership with Midcoast Recreation Center (MRC), at 535 West St., Route 90.

Household goods taking up space can be dropped off at MRC during business hours Tuesday through Friday during business hours. Bargain hunting for donated items will begin with an 8 to 9 a.m. early bird special for $10. Admission is free after 9 a.m. For drop off arrangements and questions, call Lisa Dresser at 592-1806.

Shredding services of important documents also will be available for a maximum of five banker boxes per person at a suggested donation of $5 per box. Net proceeds will benefit local charities and nonprofit organizations. No clothing, baby items, electronics, or couches.

For more details, go to westbayrotaryofmaine.org.

WELLS

Library offerings for the week

Wells Public Library will offer the following adult programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• Cribbage Game Night will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. This event will be held month, welcoming players of all ages and abilities. For more details, contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected]

• The Nonfiction Book Group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. This month’s pick for this month is “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson. Contact is Cindy Appleby at [email protected]

For more information and to register, please contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

WISCASSET

Opening reception for Juried Members art show

The Maine Art Gallery’s second show of the season, the Juried Members Show, opens with a 4 p.m. reception Saturday at 15 Warren St.

Juror Sam Cady has chosen 53 artists who will exhibit 98 works of art. The final selections include paintings, sculpture, textiles, printmaking and photography with imagery ranging from typical Maine subject matter to more personal explorations of a theme.

Singer/songwriter Jud Caswell will be playing until 7 p.m.

The wide ranging exhibit may be viewed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through June 25.

For more details, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org.

CAMDEN

Carvings and folk art on display

The public is invited to view a show of gilded carvings by acclaimed artist William Francis Brown, to be exhibited from Thursday through July 28 at Camden Public Library’s Picker Room Gallery at 55 Main St.

The exhibit will display a sampling of Brown’s award-winning folk art, with a focus on his carvings in the iconic style of 19th century carver John Haley Bellamy of Kittery. An artist’s reception will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on June 11 at the library.

For more details, go to librarycamden.org.

Hike the Ducktrap Preserve with land trust

Join Coastal Mountains Land Trust, Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital’s Journey to Health program for a Happy Wanderers Hike at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Ducktrap Preserve in Lincolnville. This is a 2.6-mile out and back trail with moderate terrain.

For a full Happy Wanderers schedule, visit coastalmountains.org. Go to journeytohealth.coursestorm.com to register.

Summer wellness programs at library

The Camden Public Library will offer five different wellness programs during the months of June and July at 55 Main St.

All sessions will take place in the Camden Amphitheatre, except for the Community Mindfulness Meditation Group, which meets indoors in the library’s Picker Room. Both members and non-members of the library are welcome to participate in the programs, which are offered by optional donation (unless otherwise noted). A portion of the donations benefits the library.

• Musical instrument creator and sound therapist Jim Doble will offer a relaxing sound bathing experience using a multitude of gongs and chimes. He will be joined by Forest Weston, who will play a variety of deeply resonating didgeridoos. Sessions will be June 5 and 19, July 17 and 25. Contact Doble at 785-2212 or [email protected] for details.

• Anna Dembska, a certified teacher of Yang Family Tai Chi, will teach tai chi and qigong through the exploration of movements and principles. These beginner classes are appropriate for people of all levels of fitness. The first Tai Chi class will be held at noon Thursday, with additional sessions following from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays.

• Certified yoga teacher Denyse Robinson will offer a yoga class from 9 to 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday. Suitable for all levels. Contact Robinson at 975-5325 or [email protected] for details.

• Health and wellness coach Hester Kohl Brooks will facilitate yoga nidra, a form of guided meditation that brings the body into a state of deep relaxation, from 8 to 9 a.m. each Thursday. It does not require holding poses or other physical exercise. Contact Brooks at [email protected] for details.

• Mental health worker and Reiki practitioner Ben Silverman will lead a mindfulness meditation group in the library’s Picker Room from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday. Contact Silverman at [email protected] for details.

Programs in the amphitheater are weather dependent. For more details, go to librarycamden.org.

HALLOWELL

Central Maine Idol auditions wrap up

Auditions for Central Maine Idols sing-off competition continue this week, with auditions to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Quarry Taproom at 125 Water St.

Judges for this years show include Laura Hudson, Nikki Hunt, Daniel Taylor, and Teresa Curley Beaudoin. Contestants will vie for a $10,000 prize.

