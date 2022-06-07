The first team state championships of the spring sports season, outdoor track, were bestowed Saturday.

Tennis will crown its team champions this coming weekend.

And then, it will be a mad dash to the finish line for baseball, softball and lacrosse.

If you blink you might miss it, so here’s a look back at the events of last week and an overview of what’s to come:

Outdoor track

The outdoor track state meets were held in three different locations last Saturday.

At the Class B meet at Mt. Desert Island, Freeport’s boys had the best local showing, tallying 47.5 points to come in third (York won the title with 97 points). The Falcons were led by Henry Horne, who won the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and the mile (4 minutes, 31.43 seconds), and their first-place 4×800 relay team (Ben Grimm, Ian Moore, Finn Furtney and Horne), which had a time of 8:30.08. Horne was also second in the 800 (2:02.5). Reece Perry was third in the pole vault (12-6). Enoch Boudreau tied for fourth in the pole vault (12-0).

Greely (43 points) came in fourth. Gage Cooney won the 300 hurdles (41.83 seconds). Evan Dutil was third in the 100 (11.34). Kennett Adande Kinti was second in the discus (131-3) and placed fifth in the shot put (45-9.5). Charles Anania was sixth in the javelin (143-4). Christian Wengler finished seventh in the pole vault (11-6). The Rangers’ 4×100 relay team (Dutil, Ben Libby, Martin Young and Caleb Knox) was first in 45.07. Greely’s 4×400 relay squad (Dutil, Anania, Mitch Parent and Cooney) placed fifth (3:40.53).

Yarmouth (40 points) finished fifth. The Clippers were led by their 4×400 relay team (Harry Dougherty, Aiden Kamm, Owen Gillan and Frazier Dougherty), which was first in 3:35.53. Frazier Dougherty was runner-up in the 100 (11.25), 200 (22.89) and 400 (51.04). Gillan placed third in the high jump (5-10).

In the Class B girls’ meet, also won by York (113 points), Greely (33) was seventh. Olivia Marsanskis finished runner-up in the pole vault (9-6). Abigail Jacobson was third in the 200 (27.28) and seventh in the 100 (13.12). Elle Jowett finished fifth in the 200 (27.59) and sixth in the 100 (13.1). Katie Carlson was fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.58). Lia Traficonti placed fifth in the long jump (14-10.5). Jacqueline Franklin was sixth in the long jump (14-9). The Rangers’ 4×100 relay team (Carlson, Danica Pleau, Sydney Madore and Jacobson) was fourth (52.93) and the 4×800 squad (Annie Reynolds, Abby Hollis, Alexandria Collins and Abby Irish) placed seventh (10:47.71).

Freeport (26) finished eighth. Molly Cobbs won the pole vault (10-7). Avery Baker-Schlendering had a runner-up showing in the high jump (4-10). Kate Cobbs was fifth in the pole vault (8-6). Tessa Enrico and Lucy Bradford tied for sixth in the pole vault (8-6). Bradford was also seventh in the 300 hurdles (51.25). The Falcons’ 4×400 relay team (Mia Hornschild-Bear, Lucy Riggs, Emmie Riendeau and Luciana Bourgeois) came in seventh (4:26.4).

Yarmouth (8) placed 20th. Evie King finished sixth in the 200 (27.67). All three Clippers relays also came in sixth. The 4×100 squad (Lexi Inger, Tristen Rogers, Alexa Hankins and King) had a time of 53.34. The 4×400 team (King, Eliza Grimes, Maya Panozzo and Emmy Carr) posted a time of 4:24.81. The 4×800 squad (Hillary Connor, Ella Maxwell, Grimes and Panozzo) had a time of 10:32.31.

In the Class A meet in Bangor, the Falmouth’s boys had 27 points and finished ninth (Scarborough won the title with 89 points). The Navigators won the 4×100 relay, as Charlie Adams, Will Addison, Andrew Christie and Finn Caxton-Smith set a new Class A record with a time of 42.96 seconds. Addison was fourth in the 200 (23.18). Caxton-Smith placed fifth in the 200 (23.28). Elias Grover was fifth in the shot put (43-10.5) and sixth in the discus (135-6). Adams finished sixth in the 400 (51.76). Kevin Lu placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (41.96). Falmouth’s 4×400 relay team (Christie, Miles Woodbury, Lu and Adams) finished seventh (3:32.83).

The Falmouth girls tallied 6 points and finished 21st. Ruby Prentiss was third in the discus (111-10).

In the Class C meet in Lewiston, the North Yarmouth Academy girls had 13 points and placed 12th (Lisbon was first with 119 points). Graca Bila was fourth in the 200 (27.51) and fifth in the triple jump (31-7). Emma Hains finished fifth in the 800 (2:35.85). Marion Robbins was seventh in the shot put (29-00.25). The Panthers’ 4×400 relay team (Bila, Madilyn Onorato, Nora Goldberg-Courtney and Haims) placed sixth (4:41.73).

The NYA boys tied Central for 13th place with 11 points (Winslow, 86 points, won the title). Joaquim Bila was fourth in the 200 (23.57), fifth in the long jump (19-10.5) and sixth in the 100 (11.6). Will Barmby came in seventh in the mile (4:52.06). The Panthers’ 4×400 relay team (Bila, Barmby, Nate Barmby and Evan D’Souza) finished seventh (3:51.72).

The outdoor track season finishes up for select athletes Saturday in New Britain, Connecticut in the New England championship meet.

Tennis

Multiple local tennis teams were closing in on a possible state title at press time.

Yarmouth, the defending Class B boys’ champion and top seed in Class B South, improved to 14-0 after eliminating No. 8 Cape Elizabeth (4-1) in the quarterfinals and beating No. 4 Freeport (3-2) in the semifinals. The Clippers will take on No. 3 Greely (12-2) in the regional final Wednesday in Portland.

The Rangers advanced by defeating No. 6 Erskine Academy and 10th-ranked York by 3-2 scores in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Freeport had beaten No. 5 Lincoln Academy (4-1) in the quarterfinals, but finished 9-5 with its semifinal round loss to Yarmouth.

NYA, the No. 7 seed, reached the Class C South Final for the first time since 2014 after upsetting second-seeded Carrabec (4-1) in the quarterfinals and third-ranked Dirigo (5-0) in the semifinals. The Panthers (8-6) have the daunting task of meeting No. 4 Waynflete, the 13-time state champion, in Tuesday’s regional final.

In Class A South, Falmouth, ranked sixth, wound up 7-7 after beating No. 11 Marshwood (5-0) in the preliminary round, then losing to No. 3 Portland in the quarterfinals.

Falmouth’s girls made it to the Class A South Final. The Navigators, ranked third, had no trouble with No. 14 Deering in the preliminary round, winning 5-0, then ousting No. 6 Cheverus (5-0) in the quarterfinals before edging second-ranked Scarborough (3-2) in the semifinals to improve to 13-2. Falmouth meets top-ranked Kennebunk (14-0) in the regional final Wednesday.

In Class B South, Greely, the No. 3 seed, beat sixth-ranked Freeport, 4-1, in the quarterfinals, then lost to reigning regional champion Cape Elizabeth, the second-seed, 3-2, in the semifinals to wind up 11-3.

Yarmouth, seeded fourth, beat No. 5 Erskine Academy (4-1) in the quarterfinals, then lost, 5-0, to top-ranked Lincoln Academy in the semifinals to finish the year 9-5.

Freeport enjoyed a 4-1 preliminary round victory over No. 11 Morse, then finished 6-8 after its loss to Greely.

In Class C South, NYA, seeded 10th, upset No. 7 Dirigo (3-2) in the preliminary round, then was eliminated, 4-1, by second-ranked Spruce Mountain in the quarterfinals to end up 4-10.

The state finals will be held Saturday at Lewiston High School.

Baseball

Greely’s baseball team capped its nearly perfect regular season last week, blanking host Freeport, 10-0, to finish 15-1, its best record since 2013. In that one, Zach Johnston threw a two-hitter, struck out 14 and homered and Marky Axelsen hit a home run as well.

“I thought it was important we finish strong and carry momentum into the postseason,” said Greely coach Derek Soule. “I wanted Zach to close the season. He hadn’t had an opportunity to pitch against Freeport since we lost to them in the regional championship (last season). There’s no guarantee we’ll see them in the playoffs. He’s earned the right to get the ball today.”

The Rangers are the top seed in Class B South and hosted No. 16 Lincoln Academy (3-13) in the preliminary round Tuesday. The teams didn’t meet this year. Greely won all four prior playoff meetings, with a 3-0 victory in the 2014 Western B Final the most recent. If, as expected, the Rangers advance, they would host either No. 8 Medomak Valley (10-6) or No. 9 Morse (7-9) in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

Freeport, the reigning regional champion, finished third in Class B South at 12-4 following its 10-0 home loss to Greely in the finale. The Falcons made four errors in the setback.

“We didn’t play good defense behind (Nathan Abbott) today and (Greely’s) a team that takes advantage of your mistakes,” Freeport coach Steve Shukie said.

Freeport hosted No. 14 Gray-New Gloucester (4-12) in the preliminary round Tuesday. The Falcons twice beat the Patriots this year, 6-0 at home and 3-2 on the road. Freeport is 1-2 all time versus Gray-New Gloucester in the playoffs, with the win coming in last year’s quarterfinal round (10-0, in six-innings). If the Falcons advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals, they will host either No. 6 York (11-5) or No. 11 Leavitt (6-10).

Yarmouth closed with a 6-4 home over Cape Elizabeth last week to finish 10-6 and fourth in Class B South. Jared Conant hit a home run, Stevie Walsh and Matt Waeldner both had two hits and Liam Hickey earned the victory, with Sam Lowenstein picking up the save. The Clippers hosted No. 13 Gardiner (2-14) in the preliminary round Tuesday. The teams didn’t meet this year and had no playoff history. If Yarmouth advanced, it would host either No. 5 Cape Elizabeth (9-7) or No. 12 Wells (5-11) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

In Class A South, Falmouth closed with a 5-3 win at Westbrook to go 14-2, good for the No. 2 seed in the region. Monday, the Navigators welcomed No. 15 Massabesic in the preliminary round and advanced with a 10-0 (six-inning) victory. Dom Tracy earned the win, striking out seven, Brady Coyne and Patrick Gill both had two hits and two RBI and Ethan Hendry drove in three runs. Falmouth advanced to take on No. 7 Portland (10-6-1) in the quarterfinals Wednesday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story). The Navigators won the regular season meeting, 6-0, and are 2-1 all-time versus the Bulldogs in the playoffs, with a 4-3 (nine-inning) win in the 2017 Class B South semifinals the most recent.

In Class C South, the Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team wound up 12-4 and fourth after an 11-4 home loss to Sacopee Valley last week. Monday, the squad rallied for an 8-7 (eight-inning) victory over visiting No. 13 Old Orchard Beach. Lincoln Smith had three hits, including the winner, and Connor Wolverton homered and singled twice. Waynflete/NYA will host either No. 5 Monmouth Academy (12-4) or No. 12 Madison (6-10) in the quarterfinals Thursday. Waynflete/NYA didn’t play either potential foe this year.

The semifinals will be contested Saturday on the fields of the higher seeds. The Class A South Final and Class C South Final are Tuesday of next week at St. Joseph’s College in Standish. The Class B South Final will be the same day at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Softball

Freeport’s softball team completed its best regular season since 1999 at 11-5 after last week’s 11-4 home win over Greely. Rosie Panenka hit a grand slam, added two more hits and Jaclyn Burke had three hits. The Falcons finished eighth in Class B South and hosted No. 9 Lincoln Academy (11-5) in the preliminary round of the playoffs Tuesday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story). It marked the first time Freeport hosted a postseason game since 1992. If the Falcons were able to prevail and win a playoff game for the first time since 2002, they will go to top-ranked York (15-1) for the quarterfinals Thursday.

Greely finished 5-11 after losing at Freeport, 11-4, in the finale. Lily Rawnsley did have two hits in that one. The Rangers earned the No. 13 seed in Class B South and went to No. 4 Leavitt (11-5) for the preliminary round Tuesday. The teams didn’t play this season. Greely beat the Hornets, 4-3, in the 2012 Western B semifinals in the teams’ lone prior postseason matchup. If the Rangers were able to spring the upset, they’d go to No. 5 Cape Elizabeth (11-5), the defending state champion, or No. 12 Wells (6-10) for the quarterfinal round Thursday.

Yarmouth wound up 1-15 and 16th in Class B South after a 26-4 (five-inning) home loss to Cape Elizabeth last week. Tuesday, the Clippers were at top-ranked York for the preliminary round. The Wildcats won the regular season meeting, 11-1. The teams had no playoff history.

In Class A South, Falmouth finished 0-15 and 16th after a 9-2 home loss to Massabesic in last week’s finale. The Navigators were at top-ranked Windham (13-2) in the preliminary round Tuesday. Falmouth lost the regular season meeting with the Eagles, 12-0 (in five-innings). Windham won the lone prior playoff encounter, 17-0 (in five-innings) in last year’s quarterfinals.

The semifinals will be contested Saturday on the fields of the higher seeds.

Boys’ lacrosse

Yarmouth’s boys’ lacrosse team is primed to make a third straight Class B state championship run. The Clippers wrapped up the regular season last Wednesday with a 16-10 home win over crosstown rival NYA for their seventh straight victory, giving them a 10-2 record. Steven Fulton stole the show by scoring a career-high eight goals.

“It’s good to have a game like this going into playoffs,’ said Fulton. “We’ve had a tough schedule and we’ve played in some really tight games. We’ve grown a lot from those games. Our defense has been really solid this whole year and our offense has started to click.”

“Our offense’s chemistry is just great right now,” said Clippers coach Jon Miller. “They’re creating on their own, they’re executing their shots. We’re leaning on our offense for good reason.”

Yarmouth is the No. 2 seed in Class B and opens tournament play Wednesday by hosting No. 15 Mt. Blue (4-8) in the state preliminary round. The teams didn’t meet this year. The Clippers are 3-0 all-time versus the Cougars in the playoffs with a 16-2 win in last year’s quarterfinals the most recent. If, as expected, Yarmouth advances, it will host either No. 7 Gardiner (7-5) or No. 10 Biddeford (10-2) in the semifinals Saturday.

“It’ll be a fun tournament,” Miller said. “These seniors, if it wasn’t for COVID, could be going for four in a row. They’re going for a lot and they know it too.”

Greely capped its 3-9 regular season with a 16-1 home loss to Cape Elizabeth last week. The Rangers, seeded 13th in Class B, go to No. 4 Brunswick (8-4) Thursday for the preliminary round. The teams didn’t play this year. Greely won two of three prior playoff meetings, including a 15-8 decision in last year’s quarterfinals. If the Rangers spring the upset, they’ll be at No. 5 Camden Hills (10-2) or No. 12 Morse/Boothbay (5-7) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

In Class A North, Falmouth closed with wins over visiting Cheverus (14-6) and host Scarborough (6-5) to close on a five-game surge and wind up 9-3 and first in the region. Against the Red Storm, Zach Mitton scored twice, Rory Skillin-Lanou scored the go-ahead goal, goalie Drew Noyes made 17 saves and Xavier Grenier helped run out the clock.

“Before the game, I got turf in my eye,” Noyes said. “I went in the bathroom and had to get it out myself. I loved their student section screaming at me. I was mad and had the last laugh.”

“It’s a huge game to come out here and win,” Grenier said. “We had nerves, but we pulled through. We’ve been down before in games. You get frustrated, but you have to keep your head up and keep going. We pushed through.”

“It wasn’t pretty to start,” added Navigators coach Dave Barton. “You don’t want to spot a team like that a 3-1 lead, but I’m super-proud. It’s a tough group. They love playing together.”

Falmouth will host No. 8 Edward Little (3-10) in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Navigators didn’t play the Red Eddies this year and the teams have no playoff history.

“It’s a one-game season now for us,” Barton said. “Our schedule was a gauntlet, but we’re better for it.”

In Class C, NYA wound up first at 9-3 despite losing, 16-10, at Yarmouth in last week’s finale. In that one, Caleb Waterman had four goals and Brayden Warde added three.

“We’re trying to put together four quarters in a game and I’m not sure we’ve done that yet,” said Panthers coach Peter Gerrity. “We have our moments. We can score a lot fast, but don’t do it consistently. (Yarmouth’s) very good. They’ve got threats everywhere. It’s always fun to play them.”

The Panthers will host either No. 8 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (4-8) or No. 9 Erskine Academy (4-7) in the state quarterfinals Friday. NYA beat Gray-New Gloucester/Poland, 13-3, during the regular season.

“Class C has quite a few good teams,” Gerrity said. “We only beat by Wells by two goals and Freeport beat us. Waynflete’s six. One through six, there’s a lot of good teams.”

Freeport finished 5-7 after a 10-7 home victory over Fryeburg Academy in last week’s finale. The Falcons, ranked fifth in Class C, host No. 12 Traip Academy (1-11) in the preliminary round Wednesday. The teams didn’t meet this year and have no postseason history. If Freeport advances to Friday’s quarterfinals, it will either go to No. 4 Wells (8-4) or host No. 13 Lincoln Academy (4-8).

Looking ahead, the Class C state semifinals will be Tuesday of next week, the Class B state semifinals will be Wednesday of next week, the Class A North semifinals are this Saturday and the regional final will be Wednesday of next week. All of those games will be held on the fields of the higher seeds.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Yarmouth, the defending Class B state champion, is ready to make a run at a Class A title this spring after moving up in class. The Clippers won their seventh consecutive game last week, 16-5, at Lake Region in the finale to cap a 9-3 campaign and leapfrog Falmouth for the top seed in Class A North. Yarmouth will play No. 9 Portland (2-11) in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Clippers didn’t meet the Bulldogs in the regular season and the teams have no playoff history.

Falmouth wound up second in Class A North at 9-3 after snapping a two-game skid and beating visiting Portland, 15-2, on Senior Day last Thursday. Whitney Adams had a game-high five goals for the Navigators, who have to play the rest of the season without standout Sloane Ginevan, who suffered a knee injury last month.

“This game was important,” said Adams, who also had a pair of assists. “We had to play together and play as a team and we did. We’re going into the playoffs strong.”

“Sloane does so much, so many players are having to pick up different pieces for us,” Falmouth coach Ashley Pullen said. “We’re getting more scoring from Whit. (Senior) Molly Scribner has had some nice goals. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention (junior) Sydney Shiben on defense because Sloane’s so good on defense too. She comes up with such clean checks and turnovers and is so speedy.” The Navigators will either host No. 3 Windham (7-5) or No. 6 Lewiston (3-9) in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Falmouth beat the Eagles, 11-4, during the regular season and is 3-0 in the all-time playoff series with last year’s 13-12 overtime victory in the Class A North Final the most recent. The Navigators also beat Lewiston in last year’s postseason, 14-3, in the semifinals. The teams didn’t play this year. In Class B, Greely, which lost to Yarmouth in last season’s state final, is the No. 2 seed after going 10-2 in the regular season. The Rangers earned a bye into the state quarterfinals and will host either No. 7 Lawrence (7-4) or No. 10 Mt. Blue (8-4) Saturday. Greely didn’t face either squad this year and has no playoff history with either team. In Class C, Freeport, which lost to Waynflete in last year’s state game, ended up second at 9-3 after closing with a 14-11 loss at Cape Elizabeth in last week’s finale. Megan Driscoll had four goals, while Kate Tracy and Savannah Tracy added three apiece. “I think Cape just upped their game,” said Freeport coach Marcia Wood. “They did a really nice job adjusting. We didn’t adjust enough to their intensity.” The Falcons will host either No. 7 Morse (6-6) or No. 10 St. Dom’s (5-7) in the state quarterfinals Friday. Freeport didn’t face the Saints or Shipbuilders this year. The Falcons are 2-1 all-time versus Morse in the playoffs, with a 10-9 overtime loss in the 2017 Class B North quarterfinals the most recent. Freeport beat St. Dom’s, 18-9, in last year’s quarterfinals, in the teams’ only prior postseason encounter. NYA finished 7-5 and will be the No. 3 seed in Class C. The Panthers host No. 14 Oceanside (1-11) in the preliminary round Wednesday. The teams didn’t play this year and have no postseason history.

Looking ahead, the Class C state semifinals will be Tuesday of next week, the Class B state semifinals will be Wednesday of next week, the Class A North semifinals are this Saturday and the regional final will be Wednesday of next week. All of those games will be held on the fields of the higher seeds.

Press Herald staff writer Travis Lazarczyk contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] .

