SCARBOROUGH – William King Kendrick, 75, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be said at the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 580 Forest Ave., Portland. All are welcome to attend. Burial will be private.
Will’s service will also be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/conroytullywalker. To view Will’s memorial page and full obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
In lieu of flowers,
contributions in memory of William can be made to
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland
659 Warren Ave.
Portland, ME 04103
