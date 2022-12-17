TOPSHAM – Stephen D. Geer, 71, of Governor’s Way, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side, after a long battle with a neurological disease.

He was born in Portland on July 16, 1951, the youngest son of Merrill H. and Mary Jane Twomey Geer. He attended schools in South Portland, graduating from SPHS in 1970. He graduated from the University of Southern Maine Portland – Gorham with a degree in Business in 1972. On Sept. 14, 1973, he married the love of his life, Jeannine Corrinne Bisson at St. John the Baptist Church. They made their home together in Freeport.

He spent his career in contractor sales working on the road all over southern Maine and New Hampshire for American Building Products and later Grossmans, as well as at many lumber yards where he was the “go to” guy for help and support at Fox, Mariner, and Hancock Lumber before he retired.

He was an active parishioner of St. Jude’s Church in Freeport.

Stephen faced his neurological diagnosis in 2007 with grit, stubbornness, laughter, and grace. He always had a smile on his face, and chose to make the best of every situation, every day. He was known for shrugging his shoulders to say, “It is what it is”, and being ready for whatever the next adventure was.

Steve enjoyed completing building projects at home, watching James Bond movies, hiking, and being outdoors. He loved to play cribbage and cards with his family and friends. He is well known for his love of puzzles and his enthusiasm for playing BINGO at Cadigan Lodge, his home for the last 10 years.

Steve loved to travel – through timeshare with his family, cruises with his late wife, Jean, traveling with other close family members, and in most recent years going on memorable trips with his family to Disney and Bermuda. His family was very important to him. He especially enjoyed being Grampa to his two grandsons, Zenon and Royce.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Cadigan Lodge in Topsham where Steve has been a resident since 2013. Their compassion and care over the years has truly been an important part of allowing Steve to be at home and live his life to the fullest.

The family includes his daughter, Stephanie Marris and her husband, Peter of Auburn, his son, Christopher Geer and his significant other Noel Scott of Topsham; his brother, Bradford Geer and his wife Susan of Hancock, N.H.; grandsons Zenon and Royce Marris; his many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; and an extended family of sisters and brothers-in-law who have been important to Steve throughout his life.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jeannine C. Geer; and his parents Merrill H. and Mary Jane O. Geer.

The family is planning a celebration of life for Stephen for the end of January. Details will be posted on the Desmond Funeral Home website. http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

To share your thought and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either:

The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition

7918 Jones Branch Dr.

Suite 300

McLean, VA 22102

PKD Foundation

P.O. Box 871847

Kansas City, MO 64187

﻿