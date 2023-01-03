Therese P. Lessard, 71, of Arundel, Maine, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after a long illness

Therese was born on April 10, 1951, to Antonio J. Dube and Noella R. (Baron) Dube. Therese graduated from St. Louis High School in 1969. After high school she worked at various businesses in Biddeford including Doyon’s Pharmacy, Rich’s Department Store, the Dry Dock Restaurant and Fiber Materials, Inc. After many years, Therese then decided to go back to school, graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Medical Assisting. She went on to work for Maine Medical Center, retiring in 2014.

In Therese’s free time, she liked to needlepoint, read and complete word searches. She was a member of St. Martha’s Church of Holy Sprit Parish.

Therese is predeceased by: her parents; brother, Rene J. Dube in 2011; son-in-law, Darrel D. Robinson in 2021; and her beloved dog, Princess in 2022. Therese is survived by: her daughters, Sarah N. Inniss of Arundel and Laura J. Robinson of Dayton; ex-husband, Reuben K. Inniss of Arundel; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, ME, 04043. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 120 West St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005.

