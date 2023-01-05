SEBAGO – James D. MacDonald, 71, husband of Jane, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Jan. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., in Cornish.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

American Cancer Society,

PO Box 6704,

Hagerstown, MD 21741

