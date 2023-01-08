Nancy Rose Lowell

NORTH YARMOUTH – Nancy Rose Lowell, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Portland.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at the North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Rd., North Yarmouth. Friendship gathering will follow the service at the church event hall. Burial will be at a later date.

