PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Thomas Bartlett Fox Sr., 86, of Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Falmouth and Portland, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 after a long illness.

Thomas, fondly known to family and friends as “Tom” or “Tom Cat”, was born to Philip C. and Nilda B. Fox on May 27, 1936, in Portland.

Tom attended schools in Falmouth and graduated from Holderness School in, New Hampshire in 1955. He went on to attend Nichols College in, Massachusetts where he received an associate degree in business.

After he graduated from college, Tom went to work in his family’s lumber business, N.T. Fox Co. Inc. (Fox Lumber), and eventually became part owner. After the business closed in 1992, Tom worked in the customer service department at UNUM until he retired in 1998.

Tom enjoyed spending time between his home in Florida and his camp in Hiram where he had a never-ending list of things to work on and had anything you needed “right in stock”.

An avid outdoorsman, Tom always enjoyed being in the woods whether he was hunting, fishing, canoeing the Saco River, snowmobiling or stacking wood for camp.

One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a dedicated Papa and Gampi who loved taking them out on the four-wheeler and telling stories.

Tom was a member of the Portland Masonic Temple for 63 years where he was awarded the degree of Master Mason. He was also a member of the Cumberland Club, Woodfords Club, Falmouth Lions Club, and the Aripeka Elks Lodge in Hudson, Fla.

Tom was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Kevin Rydzewski.

﻿He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Donalene N. Fox; brother, Jeffrey T. Fox and wife Brenda; as well as six children, Kimberley F. O’Connell and husband Patrick of Portland, Chrisanne Fox of Buxton, Thomas B. Fox Jr. and wife Deborah of Naples, Timothy Moody and wife Barbara of Port Richey, Fla., Kimberlee Rydzewski of Nottingham, N.H., Heidi Joy and husband Robert of Windham; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Elevated Estates in New Port Richey, Fla. and Accent Care Hospice for the exceptional and loving care they provided to Tom for the past 18 months.

No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Association (www.alz.org) are appreciated.

