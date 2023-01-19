Mrs. Marlene J. Labrador, of Limerick and Arundel, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by her children. She was 81.

Marlene was born in Biddeford at the Webber Hospital on Nov. 28, 1941, a daughter to the late Robert and Cynthia (Olsen) Pierce. She was raised in Kennebunk.

Marlene married Joseph A. Labrador on Oct. 29, 1960, and the pair made Arundel their home for many years. They later built a home in Limerick.

In addition to her husband, Joseph, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert “Bobby,” Gary and Raymond Pierce; and her sisters, Beverly Giles and Dorothy Garnette.

She leaves her children, Gayle Labrador Darling (James), Cynthia Hersom (Dan), and Joseph Labrador; and her grandchildren, Joshua Shook, Joseph Shook, Kathleen Cluff, Wilbur Cluff, Amanda MacDonald, Billy McKay, Danielle Hersom, Alex Labrador, Jacob Labrador and Tristen Labrador. She is also survived by her brother, Phillip Pierce, of Biddeford, several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor and remember Marlene’s life by gathering at the Biddeford Eagles on March 4 from 1 to 5 p.m., at 57 Birch St., Biddeford.

