Beverly June Gerry

HOLLIS – Beverly June Gerry, 84, passed away on Jan. 19, 2023.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Jan. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton. Burial will be amongst Beverly’s family in the spring at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough.

The full obituary and online condolence are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

