PORTLAND – Visiting hours 5-7 p.m. Thursday Feb. 2 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. and where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday Feb. 3.

To see full obit or to share memories of Davelean or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous