Main Street Bath, a non-profit that partners to promote and preserve historic downtown Bath, is bringing back Bath’s Winterfest for a second time, Feb. 10-11.

Sparked by the desire to bring some light into the dark season of the year, Winterfest aims to bring joy and laughter to all ages, according to Main Street Bath.

The festival kicks off with a Lantern Parade on Friday evening. The 7-foot-tall Yeti, the Winterfest mascot, will lead the parade downtown and end with a fire breather performance at Library Park. This year, Morse High School drummers will be joining. Attendees are invited to bring a source of light, whether it be a flashlight, cell phone, camp lantern or headlamp).

The weekend features a series of events for the whole family.

Friday, Feb. 10.

Always, Sometimes performs at Byrne’s Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., at 6:30 p.m.

Burst & Bloom Productions hosts a comedy night featuring Ray Harrington, Ian Stuart, Jason Wentworth and Dylan Metrano at Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., at 7:30 p.m.

The Studio Theater of Bath presents “Impossibly Romantic” at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Library Park will host winter disc golf, a disc golf tournament, Kids’ Gauntlet, cornhole and a land hockey game with Six River Youth Sports. Events run form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Grant Lot behind Bath Sweet Shoppe, 19 Centre St., will host a bull lasso game, marshmallow roasting, karaoke and photo ops from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An ice sculpture will be creating a carving at the pocket park at 166 Front St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Maine’s First Ship will host a baked bean supper and maritime cocktail contest with Long Reach Kitchen and Catering at the Freight Shed, 27 Commercial St., from 4-6 p.m.

Burano’s Pizzeria at 128 Front St. will host a trio of comedians at 7:30 p.m.

