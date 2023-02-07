SOUTH PORTLAND – Ronald C. “Chuck” Caselden, 53, of Dyke Farm Road, died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Chuck, or “Charlie” as he was known in later years, was born in Portland on April 18, 1969, the son of the late Ronald C. and Mary Patricia (Horton) Caselden. He graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1988.

After high school Chuck did odd jobs and a lot of traveling. He spent time in New Zealand, Australia, Las Vegas and Colorado. In 2000 he returned to Maine and started a family. In 2001 he started his own painting business, Paintology Commercial and Residential Painting, a company he maintained up until his death.

Chuck loved being in the outdoors, hunting, fishing or just spending time on the beach. He loved trips to the casino, playing cards and scratch tickets. He was fascinated with Big Foot and the study of Cryptology. Chuck was a great cook, made delicious soups and chowders and the best ribs ever. All through high school he was a great athlete, playing football, hockey and baseball, he was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos, Boston Red Sox and Bruins. He had a passion for music, especially classic rock and the band Van Halen.

Chuck never met a stranger, his outgoing personality and the ability to make friends easily was one of his most redeeming qualities. He had the best laugh and a big heart, not to mention he gave the best hugs. He will long be remembered as gregarious, confident, a caretaker who could talk to strangers and have a friend for life when he was done.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Grace Caselden of Wales, UK; a fiancé’, Heather Caselden of South Portland; a sister, Jennifer Caselden of South Portland; a niece, Jessica Allen of South Portland, a nephew, Joshua Allen of South Portland; Grace’s mother, Donelle Caselden of South Portland; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visiting hours celebrating Chuck’s life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, ME. A service will follow at the chapel at 12:00 p.m. with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland.

To view Chuck’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

