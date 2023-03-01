BRUNSWICK – Louis C. Labbe, 97, died Saturday Feb. 25, 2023 at Midcoast Hospital.

He was born March 31, 1925 in Augusta, the son of Louis A. and Annie (St. Pierre) Labbe. He attended St. John’s school and was a graduate of Brunswick High School.

He was a WWII Navy veteran. He married Avis R. Sproull in Brunswick on April 9, 1945.

He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and served as sacristan for All Saints Parish. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He served on the board of directors for both Atlantic Regional Federal Credit Union and Pejepscot Terrace.

Louis and his wife, Avis, enjoyed traveling all over North America during retirement. He was a “jack of all trades” and could fix just about everything. He once took apart a car engine just to learn how to put it back together.

He was predeceased by his sons Ronald L. Labbe and Paul R. Labbe, a daughter, Anne A. Labbe; four sisters, Anita Labbe, Louise Caouette, Doris Fortin, Priscille Brillant.

He is survived by his wife, Avis R. Labbe of Topsham; four grandchildren, Sarah Kincaid of Belgrade, Ryan Labbe of Cumberland, Allison Buttarazzi of Gorham, and Christine Labbe of Brunswick; a daughter-in-law, Cherylene Labbe of North Yarmouth; eight great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to visit 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 6 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick. There will be a luncheon to follow at St. Charles Parish, McKeen Street, Brunswick. Committal services in Varney Cemetery, Brunswick will be announced in the Spring. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to

All Saints Parish and American Red Cross.