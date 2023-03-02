LISBON FALLS – Margaret B. “Peg” Cherry, 89, of Lisbon Falls, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2023, after battling with a long illness.

Margaret was born on March 12, 1933 in Whiting, N.J., to Norris Benedict and Evelyn Septor. She was educated in New Jersey schools and lived there until becoming a proud Navy wife. She married Lloyd (Bud) Cherry on August 22, 1953 in Pine Beach, N.J. During her years as a Navy wife, Margaret worked part time, assisting on the Navy bases in the various states that they lived in, all while raising a family.

In her free time, Margaret enjoyed reading, watching football, doing crossword puzzles, listening to music, gardening, and traveling. She loved volunteering in the community and was a very proud and active member of the United Methodist Church in Lisbon. More than anything though, Margaret loved family gathering and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents; her siblings Jack Benedict, Elizabeth Sonnenfeld, James Benedict and Shirley Arneth; her daughter Melissa Cherry; and her granddaughter Sarah Cherry.

She is survived by her husband Lloyd Cherry; daughters Debbie and Chris Crosman, Cathy and Jimmy Strople, Beth Cherry, Alison and Bob Schmidt; a sister-in-law Carol Benedict; as well as 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the Nurses, Doctors, and Palliative Care team at MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick who took care of Peg and her family while she was in the hospital.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 3rd from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Crosman Funeral Home located on 40 Main Street in Lisbon Falls.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Lisbon Falls, officiated by Pastor Elizabeth Bachelder and Reverend Bob Dorr.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home | 217 Turner Street Auburn, ME 04210 | (207) 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

The Missy and Sarah Cherry Campership Fund and the Margaret B Cherry Memorial Fund, through the Lisbon United Methodist Church or to:

Lisbon UM Church

14 School Street

Lisbon Falls or at

lisbonumchurch.org

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous