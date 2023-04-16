SOUTH PORTLAND – Michael Montecalvo, 84, died on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Michael was born on April 11, 1938 to the late Leonardo and Jennie (Dimaura) Montecalvo in Portland. He graduated from South Portland High School and later served our country in the United States Army.

During his life, Michael was a corrections officer. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Yankees. Michael was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Isabella Peabbles, Lucia Troiano and Antoinette Madjerac, four brothers, Nicholas, Dominic, Bardino and James.

Left to cherish are the Troiano and Peabbles Families, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours celebrating Michael’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 19 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Michael’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the

American Cancer Association,

P.O. Box 6704

Hagerstown, MD 21741

