CAMDEN, Tenn. – James Hamilton Preble, 78, of Camden, Tenn., formerly of Bath, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at AHC of Paris Rehabilitation Facility.

Mr. Preble was born Dec. 9, 1944, in Bath. He graduated from Morse High School in 1963, and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Husson College, Bangor, in 1967.

He worked in the Insurance Industry for over 30 years, retiring in 2000 when he moved to Bartlett, Tenn. Two years later, he moved to Camden, Tenn. where he built his home in Hallshire Estates and enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting. He was a member of Camden First United Methodist Church and a 55-year member of the Elks Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dr. Donald F. Preble and Katherine T. Preble, both of Bath.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Bruce Preble, of Camden, Tenn.; son, James Scott (Mischelle) of Camden, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Michael Salg of Millington, Tenn., Schelly Salg of Bartlett, Tenn., Jimmy Preble, U.S. Air Force in Korea; four great-grandchildren.

A special celebration of life will be held later this summer.