BRUNSWICK – Annette Austin passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of June 6, 2023, at the Gosnell House, in Scarborough. She was born, at home in Bath, on Oct. 15, 1940, the seventh of eight children, to George Dewey and Ethel Curran Bourgette. She was a communicant of the St Mary’s Church and attended Bath schools, graduating from Morse High School … (although ultimately cheering on the rival Brunswick Dragons, “the Blue and the White” fight song was a song she forever loved).

On December 29, 1962, she married Bruce Austin, after which she joined the St Parish Church, in Brunswick. Together, they eventually assumed ownership of the family business, Warming’s Market, which they ran side by side for nearly 25 years. They had a wonderful 57 years together during which they were nearly inseparable and, when they had the chance, boy could they dance!!! Many summers were spent vacationing at Popham Beach, one of her most favorite spots. Although being somewhat of a homebody, she loved socializing and always made everyone feel welcomed and part of the family —- she was affectionately referred to as Nettie, Shulm, Dother Mear, Mah, Schma, Feetie, and Yam; all according to your relationship with her. She was a “second mother” to many. ﻿

She loved Christmas, the color green, animals, candles, music, marching bands, shopping, old movies, theatre, the ocean, being a grandmother, and of course her family and the many loving friends she made through the years. ﻿

Predeceased by her husband, parents, and seven siblings: Bob, Raymond, Eleanor, Betty, Ed, Paul, and Kathy; she is survived by daughter Patti Austin Johnson and her partner Tim May of North Yarmouth; daughter Susan Austin, her husband Matt Cromarty, and their daughter (the apple of Yam’s eye) Leah Cromarty of Westbrook; her sister-in-law Tina Lichtenberg of Harpswell,; niece Beth Leclerc, her husband Chris, and their daughters Dana and Grace of Topsham; special family member, Laura Miller of Tenant’s Harbor; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

﻿Our family would like to extend thanks to the phenomenal Palliative Care and Care Co-ordination teams at Mid Coast Hospital as well as the amazing staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House – truly very special people.﻿

Upon her wishes, services will be private.﻿

