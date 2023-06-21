Randall Melvin Furbish passed away peacefully at 56 Elm Street on June 18, 2023, and went to be with his Lord at the age of 83 years old. He was born in Topsham on June 14, 1940.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran serving his country from 1960-1981.

He brightened every room he entered with his cunning remarks. Randall was an avid golfer and was often seen practicing his golf swing in the yard. He also enjoyed candle pin bowling. He ended his candle pin bowling on a high note ranking 7th in the state of Maine senior division.

He is survived by his four sons, David Wayne Furbish of Cumming, Ga., Theodore Gerard Furbish of Baudette, Minn., James Sheldon Furbish of Phoenix, Ariz., and Gary Lee Furbish of Atlanta, Ga.; his five grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

To honor Randall’s life, there will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. at the Riverview Cemetery in Topsham. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Randall’s online memorial.