FARMINGDALE – Beverly Boothby Hendrickson, 85, of Farmingdale, passed away on June 27, 2023, following a brief illness. She left this earthly world soon after her children and grandchildren gathered, surrounding her in love and with blessings to let go of the suffering that had been with her in the final months leading up to her passing.

Bev was born on May 13, 1938 in Biddeford to Robert and Alice Witham Boothby. She lived most of her early life and teenage years in Sebago Lake Village with her grandparents, Harold and Edith Moulton Witham, in the farmhouse that was in the Moulton family since the early 1800s. Bev attended school in the small three-room schoolhouse behind the family farmhouse. She excelled in school and went on to attend Simmons College in Boston, Mass., graduating in 1961 with a B.S. degree as a physical therapist.

Bev enjoyed her career, spanning more than 30 years, as a physical therapist in the Kennebec County area. She spent most of those years as a home healthcare physical therapist, travelling throughout the greater Augusta area to visit patients in their homes. She loved her job and was proud of helping so many people up until her retirement at the age of 70. The only thing that made her more proud than her long physical therapist career, were her children and grandchildren.

Even in her final days, “Bev” “Mom” or “Grammie” as she was called, had those who interacted with her smiling or shaking their heads with her feisty comments, and spicy personality that we all knew existed in her but hadn’t always been expressed until these later days. She was strong-willed and independent natured, traits that helped her live undeterred for decades with chronic health and medical issues.

The friends and neighbors she accumulated over the years from the days of raising her children in the Hayford Heights neighborhood of Farmingdale, to the time she lived and worked in Scarborough, and through the years spent living near her daughter, Amy, in Warrington, Pa., became good friends that she held close to her heart.

For those close to Bev’s heart, birthdays and special occasions meant receiving cards and gifts on time and without hesitation. Always up for a dining out experience to the many local favorite restaurants she had in Maine, a drive to the ocean, or for an opportunity to try her luck at Bingo or a casino, Bev loved these experiences with family and friends. Her longtime friend, Debbie Hewett, often accompanied Bev on these adventures. Bev had a knack for handwork crafts including cross-stitch, quilting, and knitting. Her flawless handiwork creations given to family over the years, will forever remind her children and grandchildren of the care and attention Bev gave to all she tended to.

Bev is survived by her three children and their spouses, Julie Hendrickson Kneisl and Alison Kneisl of Seattle, Wash,, Bradley Hendrickson and Meredith Johnson Hendrickson of Farmingdale, and Amy Hendrickson Lindsay and Gavin Lindsay of Ivyland, Pa.; and her six grandchildren she referred to as the “Awesome 6” – Lauren Hendrickson (21), Jaime Kneisl (16), Megan Lindsay (15), Caroline Hendrickson (15), Emma Lindsay (13), and Mason Lindsay (10).

The family will be having a private graveside ceremony at Sebago Lake Village Cemetery. For more information please contact Julie Hendrickson Kneisl at [email protected] or 206-527-3081.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to the

﻿American Cancer Society

(Bev’s son, Brad, has been fighting cancer since 2019)

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous