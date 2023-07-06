SACO — Calare Properties completed a Class A warehouse/logistics development 45 Industrial Park Road in Saco. The nearly 125,000-square-foot. facility will serve as a key distribution hub for a globally recognized snack food manufacturer, according to a company statement. Project costs were not disclosed.

“In bringing this modern facility to fruition, we are pleased to deliver a premier space that will support the business goals of this renowned organization while also contributing to the thriving industrial real estate market in Southern Maine,” said Albert Manley, vice president of acquisitions at Calare. “We’re thrilled to welcome such a dynamic tenant to 45 Industrial Park Road and to continue delivering value to this growing market through strategic vision and investment.” Calare purchased the site in the fall of 2021 and entitled the land for industrial usage with construction commencing in the summer of 2022. 45 Industrial Park Road features 32-foot clear height ceilings, 25 loading docks, office space spanning 8,500 sq. ft., and a 3,500 sq. ft. fleet service garage. ARCO National Construction served as the project’s design-build general contractor.

“Maine has so much to offer and has seen constant population growth over the past 10 years with significant expansion across most business and service sectors”, said Todd Barclay, SVP of Calare Properties. “This is our second real estate project in Maine and we are committed to growing our business in the state. It has been a great experience.”

The 31-acre site is located approximately one mile from I-95 with immediate access to key points throughout Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. An estimated 25 million people reside within five hours of the project, providing a central hub for distribution operations.

