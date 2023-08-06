DOVER-FOXCROFT – Waldo Clyde Preble, 95, died peacefully at Hibbard’s Nursing Home in DoverFoxcroft, Maine, on Aug. 3, 2023.

Waldo (Preb) was born in Waterville on April 12, 1928, the son of Edith M. Josselyn McCorrison and Kenneth C. Preble. Waldo was an Eagle Scout and lettered in football at Gardiner High School, graduating in 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Radioman Seaman. He earned a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Maine in 1952. Waldo married Carolyn Tobey of Augusta on Sept. 2, 1950. Upon his graduation, they moved to Delaware where he worked for Dupont. In 1956, the family moved back to Maine to Millinocket where he was employed as a civil engineer for Great Northen Paper Company while raising their five children. In 1966 they spent two years in Dothan, Alabama, where Waldo was part of a team that opened the Great Southern branch of the paper company in Cedar Springs, Georgia. They then returned to Millinocket and he resumed his position with Great Northern, rising to Chief Engineer. In 1976, Waldo became President of Neill and Gunter Engineering and Consulting, Inc., in Scarborough serving until his retirement in 1998. They lived in North Yarmouth, then Raymond, and spent their final years in Sebec and Dover-Foxcroft.

Waldo was always busy with a project. He built four family homes and remodeled others. He also built two camps on a lake outside of Millinocket, one on an island, and the family continues to cherish the island camp. He was also an artist. He could often be found sketching, even on napkins in restaurants. He was a member of the Bridgton Maine Art Guild, creating many beautiful paintings. He enjoyed boating, sailing, skiing, and reading. He read all of the Outlander series to Carolyn aloud when she could no longer read for herself. Together, Waldo and Carolyn enjoyed special trips, including a cruise through Alaska, boating on the Inland Waterway, visiting Hawaii, Germany, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Waldo was a devoted family man. The family grew to include 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Waldo spent much of his time helping his children and their families build and improve their own homes, visiting and hosting them at their various homes and camps. Waldo was Carolyn’s devoted caregiver until her death in 2020. His family is most grateful for all of the years they were blessed to have had him in their lives.

Waldo is survived by his children: Deborah Drew (Donald), Judith Harrison, Pamela Cole (Donald), Lori Deschaine (Philip), and Jeffrey Preble (Anita), grandchildren Jennifer Morgan Speicher (Rusty), Joshua Rice (Coren), Matthew Harrison (Samantha), Shannon Drummond (Lee), Donald Cole, Jr. (Sarah), Kenneth Cole (Alison), Ryan Cole (Sarah), Andra Johnson (Shaun), and Kristopher Preble (Charissa), and step-grandchildren Nicole Drew, Jennifer Elgaaen (Erick) Anthony Deschaine and Nathan Deschaine. He is also survived by his 23 great-grandchildren, his first cousin Alfred Griffin (June) and their children, as well as other extended family.

Waldo was predeceased by his wife, his parents, his stepfather, George McCorrison, his halfbrother, McGee Preble, and his grandson Justin Robinson.

He will be fondly remembered by David and Eve Rice and Jeffrey Harrison, as well as many other family members and friends.

Visiting hours will be from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Augusta.

Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com.

If desired, friends and family may make a contribution in Waldo’s name to the School of Engineering at the University of Maine, the Bridgton Art Guild, or a charity of their choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous