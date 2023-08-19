SCARBOROUGH – Donald R. Bennison Jr., known to friends and family as “Don”, peacefully passed into eternity, with his wife Susan by his side holding his hand on Aug. 11, 2023, at the age of 68, in Scarborough.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Aug. 24 from 5-7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco with U.S. Navy Honors.
The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com
